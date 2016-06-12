5 Bulletproof jeeps to PA

Five bulletproof jeeps were transferred from Jordan to the Palestinian Authority via the Allenby Bridge in the middle of the night between Sunday and Monday, according to a senior Israeli cited on Tuesday evening by Haaretz.

The source said the transfer was arranged by United States Security Coordinator for Israel and the PA, Lieutenant General Frederick “Rudy” Rudesheim, with the approval of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Avigdor Liberman. The vehicles are intended to help PA security deal with the eroding security situation involving armed groups in the Balata area of the Samarian city of Shechem and other refugee camps.