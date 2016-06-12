Erdan: Homefront needs one central responsible party

Minister Gil'ad Erdan said, Tuesday, that a State Comptroller's report criticizing Israel's preparedness for a missile attack "demonstrates, unfortunately, my point two-and-a-half years ago: The homefront needs one central responsible party who will receive all the required powers."

The former homefront defense minister said, "As long as the issue is under the responsibility of the Defense Ministry - the homefront will always be a low priority in the ministry's dealings, compared to the needs of the Israel Defense Forces and the security establishment."