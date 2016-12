19:02 Reported News Briefs Kislev 6, 5777 , 06/12/16 Kislev 6, 5777 , 06/12/16 Stained glass window smashed in attack on Philadelphia Synagogue Read more



A rock was thrown through a stained glass window at a Philadelphia synagogue right before Shabbat services were to begin.