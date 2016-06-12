37,000 eggs seized in eastern Jerusalem

During a planned Border Police operation in the Ras Al-Amud neighborhood of Jerusalem, officers discovered dozens of 30-egg trays in cartons suspiciously placed next to a warehouse, exposed to the elements. Following two people who showed up later to put the cartons in the warehouse, they discovered hundreds of trays of unstamped eggs and a number of containers of unrefrigerated cheese.

The two suspects were detained. Representatives of the Poultry Council were called and identified the eggs as smuggled. About 1,240 trays (37,200 eggs) were confiscated.