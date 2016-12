18:14 Reported News Briefs Kislev 6, 5777 , 06/12/16 Kislev 6, 5777 , 06/12/16 Interior Minister: No recognition for Reform Movement Read more



Aryeh Deri told a delegation of 100 Sephardic rabbis from around the world, Tuesday, that granting recognition to the Reform Movement would harm the Jewish people. ► ◄ Last Briefs