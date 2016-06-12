US-Israel academic collaboration up 45% since 2006

Academic collaboration between academic institutes in the United States and Israel increased by more than 45 percent over a 10-year period, according to an in-depth study released on Tuesday by the Israel on Campus Coalition.

The study, undertaken by the Samuel Neaman Institute for National Policy Research at Haifa's Technion-Israel Institute of Technology, found that 4,979 joint Israel-U.S. publications were produced with at least one researcher from a U.S. and Israeli institute in 2015. That marks a 45 percent increase from 3,439 joint U.S.-Israel publications in 2006. The number of joint publications has been rising steadily since then, totalling more than 40,000.

Jacob Baime, Executive Director of the Israel on Campus Coalition, said, “At a time when anti-Israel detractors are calling for academic boycotts across the nation, the faculty have been undeterred in their work to solve some of the world’s most intractable problems through their important research.”