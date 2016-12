16:32 Reported News Briefs Kislev 6, 5777 , 06/12/16 Kislev 6, 5777 , 06/12/16 Danon: I am optimistic about the UN Read more



Israeli United Nations ambassador Danny Danon says that "quiet" support for Israel exists in the UN - the support just needs to be coaxed out of hiding.