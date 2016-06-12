MK: Lower the obstacles to immigrants getting work

Chairman Avraham Neguise of the Knesset Committee for Immigration, Absorption and Diaspora Affairs said, Tuesday, "The main cause for the temporary drop in the number of immigrants in the last year is the problem of employment. It is therefore imperative to remove bureaucracy, simplify procedures and to recognize licenses from one's country of origin - civil service must lead this national mission."

A 1985 immigrant from Ethiopia, the Likud lawmaker spoke at a committee meeting on increasing the number of immigrants in civil service. During the meeting, it was revealed that about 10% of state employees and 12% of the policemen in Israel are immigrants.