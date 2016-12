11:41 Reported News Briefs Kislev 6, 5777 , 06/12/16 Kislev 6, 5777 , 06/12/16 Abu Dhabi-based company to build Israel’s new fleet Read more



An Abu Dhabi-based company that is partly owned by Lebanese businessman, Iskandar Safa, will be building four new warships for Israel.