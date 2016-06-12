Odeh wants Netanyahu investigated for 'incitement'

MK Ayman Odeh, head of the Arab Joint List party, on Monday announced that the party would ask Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit to investigate Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu for incitement, over Netanyahu’s remarks that the recent fires in Israel were caused by Arab arson.

"The Arab public continues to deal with the continued incitement of the Prime Minister and the other ministers during the fires,” Odeh said at the start of the Joint List’s meeting, according to the Kol Hazman news website.