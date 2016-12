Israel's first ambassador to Turkey since 2010, Eitan Naeh, presented his credentials to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday, completing a critical step in the normalization of relations between the countries, AFP reports.

Naeh, who arrived in Turkey late last week, was received by Erdogan at the presidential palace in Ankara, handing over his formal credentials and introducing his staff, a video shared on the Turkish president's website showed.