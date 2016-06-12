Saving the Land of Israel via drone

Regavim provides free legal counsel to farmers attacked by Arab thieves and vandals, rails against illegal Arab neighborhoods and construction, and tracks Arab abuse of natural resources. To this end, it deployed field inspectors to photograph, document and map out illegal Arab construction and land grabs – often at great personal risk.

But no more, now that it uses drones. Yishai Chamu, head of Regavim's Drones Unit, explains: "The idea came up after several incidents of acute danger to life, when our workers came to document environmental hazards or illegal construction in Judea, Samaria, or the Triangle [an Arab-populated district in the southern Galilee]. Instead of having to enter villages and walk stealthily around, with all the entailed dangers, we can now stand outside in some hidden spot, send up the drone, and receive a high-quality photo from the air."