Rabbi to be indicted for incitement to violence

Precedent-setting: Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit, an observant Jew fresh off a clash with much of the religious-Zionist public based on his stance regarding the Regulation Bill and Amona, has opened a new front with that public.

After months of deliberation, he decided today that Rabbi Yoel Elitzur, a senior teacher in Yeshivat Od Yosef Chai in Yitzhar, near Shechem, should in principle be charged with incitement to violence. Rabbi Elitzur will be granted a hearing during which he will be entitled to defend his position and explain why he should not be charged; a final decision will then be made.