  Kislev 6, 5777 , 06/12/16

Soccer: Beitar Jerusalem defeats Maccabi Haifa

The Beitar Jerusalem soccer team on Monday evening defeated Maccabi Haifa at the Sammy Ofer Stadium by a score of 2-0, in week 12th of the Premier League.

This is the first home loss Maccabi Haifa has suffered since the beginning of the season.



