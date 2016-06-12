Netanyahu: Fatah is radicalizing hatred

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday evening blasted the Fatah movement for electing Marwan Barghouti to the top spot on the Fatah Central Committee.

"This is the leader of a terrorist organization who encouraged and led terrorist attacks that killed and wounded dozens of innocent Israelis. Barghouti was convicted for his crimes in an Israeli court and sentenced to five life sentences. In electing Barghouti, the Fatah movement radicalizes the culture of incitement and terror, and condones a convicted terrorist,” said Netanyahu.