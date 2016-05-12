IsraelNationalNews.com

MK Yehuda Glick praises Regulation Law compromise

Member of Knesset Yehuda Glick (Likud) praised Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Education Minister Naftali Bennett for reaching a compromise on the Regulation Law for Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria to allow its passage.

