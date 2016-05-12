ADL to Knesset: Post-election increase in hate crime

Executive Director Jonathan Greenblatt of the Anti-Defamation League told the Knesset Lobby on Israel-United States Relations, Monday, that the US is witnessing an increase in hate crimes directed at Jews, minorities and immigrants.

Addressing a discussion on the implications of the presidential election and the new administration, Greenblatt said this kind of rhetoric, tainted by hate and anti-Semitism, which has wriggled into mainstream conversations, has not been seen in the US since the 1930s.