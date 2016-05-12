21:37 Reported News Briefs Kislev 5, 5777 , 05/12/16 Kislev 5, 5777 , 05/12/16 MK Shai: Regulation Law could mean the end of Israeli democracy Read more



Member of Knesset Nachman Shai (Zionist Union) tells Arutz Sheva that demographics mean Israel cannot annex Judea and Samaria and remain Jewish and democratic. He worries about international reaction.