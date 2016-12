21:35 Reported News Briefs Kislev 5, 5777 , 05/12/16 Kislev 5, 5777 , 05/12/16 Regulation Law passes preliminary reading By a margin of 60-49, a bill to normalize the legal status of unrecognized Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria passed a preliminary reading in the Knesset, Monday evening. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs