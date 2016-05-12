Far-right Swedish party sacks MP over anti-Semitism

(AFP) - Swedish far-right party Sweden Democrats announced, Monday, it had kicked out one of its members of parliament for anti-Semitism. Anna Hagwall had proposed legislation in September to end state subsidies for media outlets that she said favour the Bonnier media group, whose

controlling family has Jewish roots.

Party chairman Jimmie Akesson said in a statement, "For many years the Sweden Democrats have been working resolutely to end the currents of anti-Semitism and conspiracy theories in society. Through her statements, Anna Hagwall prejudiced this work and the party's image."