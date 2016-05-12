Arabs threw rocks and other objects at police and Border Guards, Monday evening, in the Mount Scopus village of Issawiya.
No injuries were reported. The force responded with riot-control measures and the attackers fled.
News BriefsKislev 5, 5777 , 05/12/16
Security forces attacked in Issawiya
