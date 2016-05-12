IsraelNationalNews.com

Security forces attacked in Issawiya

Arabs threw rocks and other objects at police and Border Guards, Monday evening, in the Mount Scopus village of Issawiya.

No injuries were reported. The force responded with riot-control measures and the attackers fled.



