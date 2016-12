19:15 Reported News Briefs Kislev 5, 5777 , 05/12/16 Kislev 5, 5777 , 05/12/16 83 percent of Israelis believe Trump is Pro-Israel Read more



A new poll finds that 83% of Israelis expect President-elect Donald Trump to be pro-Israel. Half expect him to move the United States embassy to Jerusalem. ► ◄ Last Briefs