18:51 Reported News Briefs Kislev 5, 5777 , 05/12/16 Kislev 5, 5777 , 05/12/16 House introduces bill targeting campus anti-Semitism Read more



A bipartisan slate of leading members of the House of Representatives has introduced a bill that would expand how the United States Department of Education defines anti-Semitism. ► ◄ Last Briefs