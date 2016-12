18:36 Reported News Briefs Kislev 5, 5777 , 05/12/16 Kislev 5, 5777 , 05/12/16 Avian flu in the southern part of central Israel Avian flu was discovered, Monday afternoon, in the Moshav Be'er Tuvia and Kibbutz Revadim. The disease was also discovered on Sunday in the poultry area of Kibbutz Ein Tzurim, whose manager works at Kibbutz Revadim. Read more



