The Southern Command of the Israel Defense Forces will hold a drill in the area of the Gaza Division and the cities of Ashkelon, Netivot and Ofakim, starting in the pre-dawn hours and ending in the afternoon.

The exercise will feature the brisk movement of troops and aircraft. Between the hours of 4:00 and 5:00 am, Highway 25 will be closed in the Tekuma area, as will the Carlsberg, Gevim, Urim, Tzeelim and Yad Mordechai Junctions.