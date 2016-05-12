Interfaith group proposes alternative to Muezzin Law

A group of Jewish, Muslim, Druze and Christian clergy have asked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu to remove a bill to ban loudspeakers at mosques from the Knesset agenda.

Brought together for an emergency meeting by Knesset members Yehuda Glick (Likud) and Zohair Bahloul (Zionist Union), the clergy said freedom of religion, as spelled out in Israel's Declaration of Independence, was not a matter of law and that legislation in this field would cause more harm than good. Agreeing with the need to minimize disturbance to neighbors, they proposed local interfaith committees to deal with the matter, as well as an interfaith panel in the Prime Minister's Office.