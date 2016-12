15:14 Reported News Briefs Kislev 5, 5777 , 05/12/16 Kislev 5, 5777 , 05/12/16 A one-time opportunity A one-time opportunity Read more



This auspicious hour comes every 28 years - Rav Chaim Kanievsky and other rabbanim davening together. ► ◄ Last Briefs