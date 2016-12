AFP - Russia's defence ministry on Monday said a Sukhoi jet attempting a landing on its Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier crashed after rolling off the deck, making it the second warplane to crash in a month.



"After carrying out its military assignment in Syrian airspace, a Su-33 fighter rolled beyond the deck of the Admiral Kuznetsov aircraft carrier

during landing due to breakage of the arresting cable," the defence ministry said in a statement quoted by Russian news agencies.