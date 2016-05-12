Kahlon: If we lose the Supreme Court, what remains?

Finance Minister Moshe Kahlon (Kulanu) related to the Regulation Law and the behavior of the coalition.

"There are leaders who are fleeing responsibility, and there are leaders who take responsibility. Where the Supreme Court needs to be protected - we take upon ourselves to do this.

"It's not easy or simple. But if we lose the Supreme Court, what are we left with? Who will we honor and fear?

"We are there in those places even though it is not easy or simple. It's easiest to swim with the current[...]

"The wisdom lies in swimming against the current, to be in the difficult places," he said.