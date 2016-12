12:27 Reported News Briefs Kislev 5, 5777 , 05/12/16 Kislev 5, 5777 , 05/12/16 Russia: Aleppo UN resolution 'provocative step' AFP - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday slammed a proposed UN resolution demanding a temporary ceasefire in

Aleppo as a "provocative step."

"Taking into account all aspects and the current development of the situation, the draft resolution coming against the backdrop of the Russian-American initiative is for the most part a provocative step that undermines Russian-American efforts," Lavrov told a press conference.



► ◄ Last Briefs