During searches undertaken by border police, cans in which were hidden hundreds of pills used as drug substitutes that were sold on-site were located in Tel Aviv.
The owner of the store was arrested and taken in for questioning.
News BriefsKislev 5, 5777 , 05/12/16
Hundreds of suspected drug pills found in Tel Aviv
