Police have called on the public to help locate Nadav Cohen, 26, from Beit Ezra in southern Israel, who has been missing since yesterday.

Cohen is 1.7 meters tall, skinny, has brown eyes, black hair, drives a white Renault with plate number 12-951-35.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is requested to contact the Kiryat Malachi police station:

08-8608444 or emergency hotline 100.