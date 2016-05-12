10:24 Reported News Briefs Kislev 5, 5777 , 05/12/16 Kislev 5, 5777 , 05/12/16 Erdan blesses Ontario parliament condemnation of BDS Minister of Strategic Affairs Gilad Erdan praised the decision of the Ontario parliament to condemn BDS. "The decision to link the BDS movement to other movements inciting hatred, racism, and intolerance is the right decision," he said.



