Minister of Strategic Affairs Gilad Erdan praised the decision of the Ontario parliament to condemn BDS.
"The decision to link the BDS movement to other movements inciting hatred, racism, and intolerance is the right decision," he said.
News BriefsKislev 5, 5777 , 05/12/16
Erdan blesses Ontario parliament condemnation of BDS
