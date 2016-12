10:01 Reported News Briefs Kislev 5, 5777 , 05/12/16 Kislev 5, 5777 , 05/12/16 2-year-old baby seriously injured after high fall A 2-year-old baby fell from a height of 4 meters. Medics treated him and brought him, in serious condition, to Soroka Medical Center in Be'er Sheva.



