09:12 Reported News Briefs Kislev 5, 5777 , 05/12/16 Kislev 5, 5777 , 05/12/16 Weaponry and inciteful material confiscated in Hevron Security forces confiscated last night illegal weaponry and inciteful material in Hevron. In addition, 2 suspects were arrested for investigation.



