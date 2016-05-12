Search continues for missing boy in Jerusalem

Searches continued over the course of the night for Yaakov David Sharot, 6, who went missing yesterday in the neighborhood of Neve Yaakov in Jerusalem.

Sharot was last seen in the afternoon after going to the bus stop on Shmuel Naiman Street in the city with his father.

He has brown hair and sidelocks, light skin and brown eyes, and his left eye is slightly closed.

He was wearing a blue jacket and brown pants.

Those interested in joining the search should come to the control room at 19 Zevin Street in Neve Yaakov.