At least 11 died in a fire that erupted in a hotel in southern Pakistan, according to local police.
In addition, more than 50 people were injured.
According to the report, the fire started in the kitchen, but the exact cause of the fire is unknown.
News BriefsKislev 5, 5777 , 05/12/16
Pakistan: 11 dead in hotel fire
