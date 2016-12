07:26 Reported News Briefs Kislev 5, 5777 , 05/12/16 Kislev 5, 5777 , 05/12/16 UN to vote on Aleppo ceasefire resolution AFP - The UN Security Council will vote Monday on a resolution demanding a temporary ceasefire in Aleppo and humanitarian access to residents trapped in the fighting, diplomats said on Sunday.



