07:17 Reported News Briefs Kislev 5, 5777 , 05/12/16 Kislev 5, 5777 , 05/12/16 Obama invites Peres' ganddaughter for candle lighting President Obama and his wife Michelle invited granddaughter of former President Shimon Peres Mika Almog to the White House to light Hanukkah candles with them, according to Yediot Achronot.



