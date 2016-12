U.S. President-elect Donald Trump lashed out at China on Sunday, accusing Beijing of currency manipulation and flexing its military might in the South China Sea.

“Did China ask us if it was OK to devalue their currency (making it hard for our companies to compete), heavily tax our products going into their country (the U.S. doesn't tax them) or to build a massive military complex in the middle of the South China Sea? I don't think so!” tweeted Trump.