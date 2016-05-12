Officials confirmed on Sunday that the death toll in the fire that broke out in Oakland over the weekend has risen to 33, and that number is expected to rise.
Officials estimate 35-40 percent of the warehouse has been searched so far.
News BriefsKislev 5, 5777 , 05/12/16
Death toll in Oakland fire rises to 33
