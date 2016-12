Italian voters have overwhelmingly rejected constitutional reform proposals, exit polls released on Sunday suggested.

Polls for national broadcaster Rai and the La7 television channel both called the vote for the No camp by a margin of at least 54 percent to 46 percent for the Yes camp, and by an average of 56.7-43.3 percent.

The result is a blow to Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, who vowed to resign if he lost the vote.