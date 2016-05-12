Labor Court cancels teachers' strike

The National Labor Court accepted on Sunday evening the request of the Ministries of Education and Finance and issued an injunction against the Secondary School Teachers' Association, which had ordered a strike for grades 7-12 between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Monday.

During the legal proceedings, the court criticized the conduct of the Teachers' Association, noting that on one hand it announces the termination of sanctions and requests the cancellation of a discussion, and on the other hand announces a strike.

The Court ruled unequivocally that the conduct of the Teachers' Association does not comply with the standards that require the parties to hold collective labor relations.