IsraelNationalNews.com

In today's headlines:‏ תג בכותרות
23:34
Reported

News Briefs

  Kislev 4, 5777 , 04/12/16

Four killed in deadly car crash

Four people in their 20s were killed in an accident on Route 431, near Ness Ziona, on Sunday evening.

The accident occurred when a private vehicle collided with a commercial vehicle that was parked on the roadside.



Last Briefs