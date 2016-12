22:56 Reported News Briefs Kislev 4, 5777 , 04/12/16 Kislev 4, 5777 , 04/12/16 Mahmoud Abbas yet again praises terrorists Read more



Abbas, the leader of Fatah, the PLO, and the Palestinian Authority praised the “fighters” and “heroes” over the generations. ► ◄ Last Briefs