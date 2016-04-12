Rivlin to Jewish media: Fight anti-Semitism

President Reuven Rivlin told a summit of publishers and writers of Jewish media outlets from around the world, Sunday evening, "Together, we must stand up and fight anti-Semitism, whenever and wherever we find it. And we must do it together.” He added, “If you face anti-Semitism - it is the duty of the State of Israel to stand by you. And when we face anti-Zionism - which is also anti-Semitism - you have a duty to stand with us.”

Describing his own efforts to bridge societal gaps, Rivlin said, "There are many who are quick to write headlines and articles about the problems we face. But they are much slower to report the good news: the solutions to the problems. They are much slower to write about all we are doing to build a shared hope, for all Israelis. I understand the golden rule, “if it bleeds, it leads,” but friends, as the voice, eyes, and ears of the Jewish community, I urge you all: be sure you give a voice to those working for a better future."