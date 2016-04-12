6-year-old at-risk Jerusalem boy missing

Police are seeking the public's help in locating an at-risk six-year-old who answers to Yaakov-Dov Shrot, who was last seen on Sunday afternoon, when he got off a bus with his father on Shmuel Neiman Street in the northern Jerusalem neighborhood of Neve Yaakov.

Yaakov is described as having brown hair with sidelocks and light complexion. His eyes are brown and one of them is slightly closed. When last seen he was wearing a blue jacket and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the national police hotline (100) or the Shafat station at (02) 584 8200.