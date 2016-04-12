Kerry worried about Israel's future

Secretary of State John Kerry of the United States said, Sunday, that it's impossible to protect Israel without finding a path to peace. Appearing before the Brookings Institution's Saban Forum on the Middle East, Kerry said, Israel has to choose between more Jewish communities beyond the 1949 Armistice Line and the two-state solution. He said the communities were not the source of the conflict but an obstacle to peace.

Kerry also said everyone must understand that without an agreement between Israel and the Palestinian Authority, there won't be peace between Israel and the rest of the Arab world. Accusing the Israeli right of pushing "settlements" in order to avoid a peace agreement, he said things are going in the wrong direction.

