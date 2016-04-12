PM does not foresee elections

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu discussed other issues than Iran in his satellite address to the Saban Forum on the Middle East at the Brookings Institution in Washington on Sunday.

Asked about his support for the two-state solution, Netanyahu said that his position remains the same, but Israel demands that the Palestinian Authority recognize Israel as a Jewish state. Asked about his ruling coalition, the prime minister said it's told constantly that the coalition is about to fall but remains steadfast. He said it will overcome any difficulty and that he does not expect elections on the horizon.