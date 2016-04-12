Teachers: Grades 7-12 will start at 10:00 on Monday

The Secondary School Teachers Association decided, Sunday evening, to strike grades 7-12 between the hourse of 8 and 10, Monday morning.

Referring to Education Minister Naftali Bennett's efforts on other fronts, association chairman Ran Erez said, "The Minister of Education continues to ignore the problems that exist in the education system, the teachers, the students and the parents. Not all of the wage problems have been resolved and not only that, but other problems in the secondary education system. With this in mind we have decided to intensify the struggle and demand that he fulfill his role as Minister of Education first."